Puri: Giving startling revelations Saturday the post-mortem report of K Ramesh, who had died in the custody of Baselisahi police November 18, stated that the victim died owing to multiple physical injuries.

Notably, K Ramesh was allegedly hacked to death around two weeks ago by the Baselisahi police, a few hours after he was picked up in connection with a case under investigation. Police have been probing the allegations in strict adherence to guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The body of Ramesh bore as many as 16 injury marks. The deceased had died due to severe injuries on his head. A clot of around 250ml of blood was found in the brain of the victim during post-mortem. Doctors who conducted the post-mortem described the death of victim as ‘fatal in nature’, in their report.

The doctors have sent the sample body parts to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) Bhubaneswar for further confirmation.

PNN