New Delhi: As many as 70 nations are already on board as signatories to the Delhi declaration, and discussions are on with many others, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Friday, adding that the final tally should cross 80 by Saturday when the event concludes.

Vaishnaw said the contours of the Delhi declaration will be shared transparently Saturday.

Terming the India AI Summit a grand success with participation of over 5 lakh visitors at the exhibition, Vaishnaw said that the event saw investment commitment of over USD 250 billion related to infrastructure.