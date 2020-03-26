Brahmagiri: As many as 70 Odia labourers from Kandagoda and Dimirisena panchayats under Brahmagiri block in Puri district are stuck in Delhi owing to the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The labourers had migrated to Delhi in search of work a while back. With life coming to a halt amid COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi, and lack of employment opportunities, the labourers want to return to the state.

However, with interstate vehicular movement coming to a halt, they have not been able to come back. They continue to suffer there with little food and money.

The labourers have sought help from the state government for their safe return to the state.