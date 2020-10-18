Machkund: In a major breakthrough, Machkund police seized 712 kilograms of ganja from Bhedibeda area in Koraput district early Sunday morning.

Police said the contraband was procured from Machkund area of the district. It was being smuggled to Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The cops were informed about the consignment by a source following which the vehicle carrying the contraband was intercepted near Bhedibeda area. The smugglers were driving a number plate less pic-up truck. Two persons in the vehicle managed to flee from the spot.

During the search operation, police found 712-kilogram ganja worth Rs 70 lakh stashed in the vehicle.

It may be mentioned here that Koraput police had seized 850 kilogram ganja September 19 and had arrested two persons for their involvement in smuggling of the contraband. Similarly, the district police seized 800 kg of marijuana from two places of Koraput and arrested two persons for their involvement in this district August 14.

PNN