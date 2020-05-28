Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Thursday said that 75 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Another 75 #COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. 25 from Jajpur, 19 from Ganjam, 9 from Cuttack, 8 from Puri, 3 each from Nayagarh & Kendrapara, 2 each from Kandhamal & Balangir, 1 each from Keonjhar, Boudh, Sambalpur & Khurda. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 887,” tweeted health department.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 887 — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 28, 2020

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 1660 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 766 cases are active, 887 have recovered and seven persons have died.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 67 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day.

Of the new patients, 65 had recently returned to the state from various parts of the country and were in different quarantine centres across districts, while two others were detected with the infection as a result of the contact-tracing exercise, a health department official said.