Khariar: Acting on a tip-off, Khariar police rescued 75 migrant labourers, including 10 children from a roadside dhaba near Khariar Ranipur in Nuapada district in the wee hours of Monday.

The rescued labourers were identified as natives of Khinamal and Rokal villages under Boden block in Nuapada district.

The labour agent had housed them in the dhaba to send them outside the state. However, the middleman managed to escape from the police dragnet.

Later, the cops sent the rescued workers to their respective houses in a special bus in the presence of Khariar SDPO Santak Jena.

An inquiry in this connection is underway, said Khariar police station Inspector In-Charge Kailash Chandra Sethi.

