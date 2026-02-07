Cuttack: Police arrested a 75-year-old man Friday for the alleged attempted molestation of a fourth-grade student in Radhadamodarpur village of Cuttack district, sources said Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Gagan Bihari Das, was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the minor’s mother. He was produced in court later that day.

According to the source, the incident took place Thursday while the girl was attending a local school. During the lunch break, Das allegedly lured the student to an isolated area near the campus by offering her snacks and chocolate. When he allegedly attempted to assault her, the girl screamed for help, causing the suspect to flee the scene, the source added.

The victim informed her family of the alleged encounter after returning home from school.

Khuntuni Police registered a case and launched an investigation led by Sub-Inspector Shakuntala Das. Following a preliminary probe, officers apprehended the suspect at his residence.

PNN