Bhubaneswar: A middle-aged woman in Odisha’s Puri district has alleged that her 76-year-old father-in-law attempted to rape her, police said Monday.

The woman has submitted a video clip of the incident to the police, they said.

“The police have registered a case based on the allegation of the woman. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation,” Pipli police inspector in-charge Sarat Chandra Sahu told reporters.

The alleged incident took place at Satasankha village under Pipli police limits. However, it came to the fore Monday after the woman lodged a written complaint at the police station Sunday night. She has also produced a video clip.

The woman in her complaint alleged that her father- in-law took advantage of her husband’s absence. Her husband works in the railways and stays outside the state.

“Though I have brought the matter to my husband’s knowledge, he did not accepted it,” the woman told reporters adding that she was subjected to physical and mental torture by her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.