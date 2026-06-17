Thuamul Rampur: Despite 78 years of Independence, Tumonikhol village, located in the tribal-dominated Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district, is yet to receive electricity. The continued lack of power supply, allegedly due to administrative apathy, has become a matter of concern in the area.

A solar lighting system had been installed in the village several years ago. However, villagers said the project became defunct because of poor-quality equipment. They further alleged that some unidentified persons later took away the batteries from the village on the pretext of repairs, leaving the system completely non-functional.

The village, home to around 45 families with a population of about 200 and more than 70 voters, continues to struggle without electricity. The absence of power has severely affected students’ education, while the hilly terrain exposes residents to the risk of encounters with venomous reptiles after dark.

Villagers are also forced to travel several kilometres to neighbouring villages to charge their mobile phones. The lack of electricity has prevented the implementation of the government’s flagship drinking water programme, the Basudha Yojana, in the village.

Expressing frustration over the absence of basic amenities, residents have warned that they will boycott future elections if electricity is not provided immediately.

When contacted, electricity department engineer Shubhrajit Jena said the matter, along with similar unelectrified villages in the block, would be brought to the notice of the district administration. “Further action will be taken as per the directions of the Collector,” he said.

Block administration officials stated that Tumonikhol village is included in the list of unelectrified villages and that the list has already been forwarded to the concerned departmental authorities. “Necessary action will be taken based on directions received from higher authorities,” officials said.