Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has paved the way for the launch of its much-awaited Ekamra Residency housing project while approving a series of major urban infrastructure initiatives during its 152nd Authority Meeting held under the chairmanship of Housing & Urban Development Minister and BDA Chairman Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

The meeting was attended by BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Jatni Municipality Chairman Ananta Behera, Housing & Urban Development Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee, BDA Vice Chairman Chanchal Rana and other senior officials. Announcing the decision, the minister said the project has already received the Occupancy Certificate, and the authority has approved the pricing of the apartments.

He said the prices have been fixed keeping in mind the affordability of different sections of society and expressed confidence that the project would help fulfil the dream of home ownership for many families in the state capital. Spread over 7.36 acres at Subudhipur, Ekamra Residency comprises three B+G+12 residential towers offering spacious two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

The project has been designed to provide a modern and sus tainable living experience with world-class amenities, including RCC-framed earthquake-resistant structures, landscaped open spaces, a swimming pool, gymnasium, community hall, children’s play area, jogging track, sewage treatment plant, water recharge system, power backup, CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems and other supporting infrastructure.

Apart from the housing project, the Authority approved several significant urban development proposals. These include the construction of a shaded cycle track and footpath along the Left Parallel Road from Ekamra Kanan Junction to Hatiasuni. The corridor witnesses heavy pedestrian and cyclist movement but lacks continuous shaded infrastructure, causing inconvenience to commuters, particularly during extreme weather.

The proposed project aims to promote safe, comfortable and sustainable non-motorised transport in the city. The Authority has approved the declaration of intention for Town Planning Scheme Nos. 5, 6 & 7, covering the villages of Malipada and Daspur, and Town Planning Scheme Nos. 42, 43, 44 & 45, covering the villages of Bijipur, Baliapada, Kasipur, Bhagabanpur and Patrapada. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by BDA Secretary Manas Ranjan Padhi.