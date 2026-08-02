Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to begin a two-day official visit to Odisha’s Ganjam district Monday, with the state administration completing the final phase of preparations and implementing elaborate security measures ahead of her arrival.

According to the official itinerary, President Murmu will travel from Bhubaneswar to Brahmapur by train August 3.

Upon reaching Brahmapur Railway Station, she will proceed to Taptapani, where she is scheduled to offer prayers at the revered Kandhuni Devi Temple.

She will later stay overnight at the Army AD College in Gopalpur before continuing with the second leg of her visit.

On August 4, the President will return to Bhubaneswar by train and is scheduled to depart for New Delhi later in the day, concluding her Odisha visit.

Ahead of the high-profile tour, senior officials from the district administration, Odisha Police and the Railways have been conducting extensive inspections to review security arrangements and logistical preparations, ensuring that every aspect of the President’s visit is executed smoothly and without disruption.

The preparations were also reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg, who assessed the state’s readiness for the President’s visit to the districts of Cuttack, Khurda and Ganjam.

During the meeting, Garg directed all departments concerned to complete the required arrangements within the stipulated timeframe and ensure close coordination among all agencies involved in the visit.

Speaking to reporters, Brahmapur Superintendent of Police Sravana Vivek M. said, “We are preparing for the President’s visit with elaborate security arrangements. As per the President’s schedule, we are making arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of her visit. We will also have a rehearsal before the President’s visit.”

He further said, “For the places the President will be visiting, our IG gave directions, and we conducted a site visit with the team. Based on the President’s security requirements, we are making the necessary security arrangements.”

The Chief Secretary also emphasised the importance of maintaining sanitation and cleanliness in the President’s special train as well as at the Bhubaneswar and Brahmapur railway stations.

She instructed officials to strengthen security within the station premises and ensure seamless arrangements for the President’s train journey.

Garg further directed all departments and implementing agencies to work in close coordination so that every aspect of the visit is completed on schedule and the President’s tour is conducted in a secure, smooth and well-coordinated manner.