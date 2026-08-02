Brahmapur: The Ganjam district administration has intensified preparations for President Droupadi Murmu’s two-day visit to the district August 4 and 5, with Collector V Keerthi Vasan directing officials to complete all arrangements on a priority basis.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Sub-Collector’s Office in Brahmapur, Vasan described the presidential visit as a matter of pride for the district and reviewed preparations for the President’s arrival at Brahmapur railway station to her departure. He instructed all departments to complete assigned works within the stipulated time and said a full-scale rehearsal would be conducted before the visit.

The Collector emphasised cleanliness along the President’s route, removal of roadside encroachments and temporary relocation of street vendors, while seeking public cooperation to ensure the visit proceeds smoothly. Brahmapur SP Saravana Vivek M and Ganjam SP Harisha BC said elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the expected presence of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

A traffic advisory will be issued before the visit. According to the tentative schedule, the President will arrive at Brahmapur railway station August 4 morning and travel to Taptapani before offering prayers at Maa Kandhuni Temple. She is expected to stay overnight at the Army AD College near Gopalpur and return to Bhubaneswar by train from Brahmapur August 5.

Officials also reviewed arrangements for sanitation, security, barricading, parking, emergency services, power supply, telecommunications and ceremonial reception. Separate motorcades will be arranged for the Governor and CM, while access passes will be issued on a restricted basis.