Bancho: Senior Congress leader and former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Jc Saturday accused the state government and the Water Resources Department of negligence in connection with the breach of the Anandapur Ring Embankment and the resulting flood devastation.

Addressing a press conference in Anandapur, Jena said he had demanded construction of the ring embankment in the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 1998 while serving as the local MLA to protect Anandapur and nearby flood-prone villages. He said the foundation stone was later laid by then Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister Basanta Kumar Biswal. Jena alleged the embankment, particularly its sluice gates, had not been properly maintained for 27 years despite repeated repair expenditures.

He also claimed the Anandapur Barrage gates were opened simultaneously without scientific management, causing a sudden rise in the Baitarani river water level that led to the embankment breach and widespread flooding in Anandapur and several surrounding villages. He said thousands of acres of farmland remain submerged, causing heavy crop losses.

Jena demanded immediate relief for affected families, compensation for farmers, free seeds and agricultural inputs, fodder and veterinary support for livestock, and financial assistance for damaged houses after a proper survey.

He also urged the government to repair the breached embankment, restore connectivity, permanently repair the sluice gates, ensure essential services in flood-hit areas and adopt a long-term flood management plan.

Jena warned that the Congress would launch protests if the demands of flood victims and farmers were not addressed promptly. The press conference was attended by Kendujhar District Congress President Manoj Jena and other party leaders.