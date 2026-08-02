Nandapur: Drug traffickers in Koraput district are allegedly using the bank accounts of local youths to channel proceeds from cannabis trafficking, luring them with commissions while attempting to evade police scrutiny, investigators said.

Police said they are doing this to conceal proceeds from the illegal trade. Several young people, attracted by the prospect of easy money, are allowing traffickers to use their bank accounts for financial transactions linked to the illegal trade. Police said many of them later find themselves under investigation and face arrest.

The alleged network has come under the spotlight during the investigation into the seizure of hashish oil valued at over Rs 200 crore from Padalput islet under Padua police limits February 26. A case (30/26) was registered at Padua police station in this connection. Investigators said financial records revealed that more than Rs 90 lakh was transferred from the bank account of the alleged kingpin, identified as Harekrishna of Kerala, to the account of a cloth merchant, K Ramesh, in the Padua area.

Police suspect the money was used to finance the production and trade of hashish oil in the area under Paraja Badapada panchayat. Padua police arrested Ramesh and produced him before a court. The investigation into the financial network behind the trafficking operation is continuing. Investigators said the operation resembled cyber fraud schemes that exploit “mule” bank accounts.

Local intermediaries allegedly shared the bank account details of unsuspecting or financially motivated youths with cannabis kingpins based outside Odisha. Once money was deposited, the account holders reportedly retained a small commission and withdrew the remaining cash, which was handed over to local traffickers.

The arrangement allowed the traffickers to keep their own bank accounts free from suspicious transactions, making it difficult for police to trace the money trail. During the investigation, police found that the kingpin Harekrishna had transferred funds to multiple bank accounts in Paraja Badapada panchayat. Based on the findings, Padua police arrested Ramesh, whose bank account allegedly handled transactions worth about Rs 90 lakh.

The investigation is continuing, and police said more arrests are likely as they scrutinise additional financial transactions linked to the case. Police urged youths not to allow their bank accounts to be used for illegal financial dealings in exchange for small commissions, warning that such involvement could jeopardise their future.