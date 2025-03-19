New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Wednesday said that 7,971 incidents of stone pelting on trains, including Vande Bharat, have been reported from 2023 till February 2025, with 4,549 people arrested in these cases.

In the Lok Sabha, Dharmapuri Arvind, a BJP MP, raised the issue of stone pelting on trains and asked if the government has sought a fact-finding report to track down the primary reason behind such incidents.

“During the years 2023, 2024 and 2025 (up to February), 7,971 incidents of stone pelting on trains including Vande Bharat trains have been reported.

“Each case is registered under legal provisions followed by proper enquiry of offenders and their prosecution. In response to such incidents, 4,549 persons involved in stone pelting have been arrested,” Vaishnaw said in his reply.

He said a total cost of Rs 5.79 crore was incurred by all Zonal Railways in this period for repairing coaches, including Vande Bharat Coaches, damaged by stone pelting.

In order to control these incidents, the Minister said, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP)/district police and civil administration took several steps such as an awareness programme in inhabited areas adjacent to the railway track to sensitise people towards the menace of stone pelting and its consequences.

Guidelines were issued regarding action to be taken to control incidents of stone pelting on moving trains and regular drives against anti-social elements like drunkards, mischievous elements etc. at the identified vulnerable spots.

“The train escorting parties have been sensitised to remain more vigilant in the vulnerable sections/spots, where incidents of vandalising on trains are frequently reported,” Vaishnaw said.

He said, “State Level Security Committee of Railways (SLSCR) have been constituted for all state and Union territories under the chairmanship of respective Director General of Police/Commissioner of states/Union territories for regular monitoring and review of security arrangements of the Railways.”

