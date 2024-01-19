Joda: Mining officials seized over 7,000 metric tonne of iron ore lumps concealed inside iron ore fines for transportation from OMDC (Odisha Mineral Development Company) at Roida under this mining division in Keonjhar district, Thursday. The seizure was made during a surprise raid at OMDC mines conducted by an internal squad of Deputy Director of Mines.

Mining officials said that the action was taken as some officials of mining firms were preparing to transport the iron ore lumps elsewhere by concealing them inside the iron ore fines. The mines had come under scanner after mining officials received input that iron ore lumps concealed inside the iron ore fines are being smuggled elsewhere.

Since then, the mining officials have been keeping a close watch on the mines and conducted a surprise raid at the mines, Thursday. The doubts arose after the officials verified the mineral stock in the mines. They dug up the stock and found large iron ore lumps concealed inside the fines.

Later, when they verified the stock book and other documents, they found out that the transportation of iron ore lumps had not been mentioned in the stock book and then seized 7,000 MT of iron ore lumps from the mines.

Later, the squad members asked the mine authorities to submit detailed documents before them. Locals alleged that some transport contractors and unscrupulous officials of the mines are hand-in gloves in the illegal trade. They also demanded the state government to intervene and order a high-level inquiry into the irregularities.