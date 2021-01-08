Bhubaneswar: The Cabinet Committee on Investment (CCI)—Project Monitoring Group (PMG) Friday reviewed eight major infrastructure and industrial projects being implemented in the state.

The Committee reviewed the progress of four railway, two national highway, one power and one oil & gas projects envisaging investments to the tune of Rs 26,620 crore.

The railway projects included Khurda–Bolangir new broad gauge rail link (289 km), 4th rail line between Budhapank- Salegaon (170 km), 3rd line between Vizianagaram-Sambalpur (264.6 km), and 3rd line between Rourkela-Jharsuguda (101 km). The reviewed road projects included Angul- Sambalpur toll road project and Singara–Binjabahal section of National Highway-6.

Besides, the panel took stock of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Project stage-I (2X800 MW) and Paradip-Hyderabad product pipeline project.

Issues relating to forest clearance, compensatory aforestation, tree felling, disbursement of compensation wards, right of way were discussed and resolved during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said, “The joint exercise has been very fruitful and there has been substantial progress in implementation of the projects. The ground level problems faced in one sector differs from the other. The progress and problems of each individual project are discussed and resolved through joint efforts.”

He directed the project proponents and the executing departments to keep pace with timelines set against different phases of the projects.

The PMG led by Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), extolled the state government as a performing state in many programmes including CCI projects.

“This Committee helps both the project proponents and the people through expeditious implementation of the projects. The interstate issues relating to the projects are also resolved in meetings of this committee,” the secretary said.