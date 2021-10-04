Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained eight people Monday in relation to the Aryan Khan drugs case. NCB personnel searched the cruise ship on its return here Monday, two days after a drugs party onboard the vessel was busted off the city coast, an NCB official said. The NCB also found some documents and some material, suspected to be drugs. The searches lasted for over six hours, the officials informed.

The anti-drugs agency had on Saturday evening busted a drugs party on board the ship, of the ‘Cordelia Cruises’ company. It had arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and seven others, including two women.

The NCB got information that the ship had returned to the city after two days. Hence, NCB officials including its zonal director Sameer Wankhede reached the cruise terminal and conducted searches onboard the vessel, the official said.

The sleuths subsequently detained eight people and the latter were seen with travelling bags in their hands while they were brought from the ship to the NCB’s office here.

After conducting searches Monday, the NCB is likely to record the statement of the ship manager and owner, the official informed.

Saturday evening, an NCB team, led by Wankhede, had raided the ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on board. The sleuths seized 13 gm of cocaine, five gram of MD, 21 gm of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh, an official earlier said. During the raid, over 20 officials of the Mumbai NCB had boarded the ship posing as customers.

There were 1,800 people on the ship, but after checking all were asked to go except the eight, including Aryan Khan, the official said.

The anti-drugs agency had kept a close watch on the cruise ship event for 15-20 days after receiving information that a drug party would be organised. After confirmation, the NCB conducted the raid Saturday, officials earlier said.