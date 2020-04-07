New Delhi: Eight COVID-19 patients have died and 354 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people in India to 4,421, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus now stands at 117, the Health Ministry said. However, there were other news channels and websites that reported a higher figure.

During a press briefing, Joint Secretary in the Health ministry Lav Agarwal confirmed the figures and said, “Total 4,421 people have been infected with the virus. Of them, 326 people have recovered.

However, a tally made by this agency based on figures reported by states directly Monday night showed at least 138 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,683. Of them, 359 have been cured and discharged.

Lav Agarwal said cluster containment strategies and action plans for outbreaks, which are amenable to management, are giving required results in some areas like Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bhilwara, East Delhi and Mumbai. These strategies are also being adopted in other coronavirus-affected districts and COVID-19 hotspots, added the Health Ministry joint secretary.

According to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), one COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if he/she does not follow lockdown or social distancing, Agarwal said. Hence it is imperative to maintain social distancing at all costs.

What is worrying for the Centre is that the death toll in Asia’s largest slum, Mumbai’s Dharavi rose to seven. Three more new deaths have also been reported from Pune.

Amid all this there are fears among the middle and the lower-middle class that the lockdown may be extended.

Agencies