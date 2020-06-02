Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 80 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 80 patients, 17 are from Puri, 16 from Kendrapara, 16 from Malkangiri, 7 from Cuttack, 3 each from Nayagarh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda, 2 each from Ganjam, Kandhamal and Khurda.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,325.

According to state government data as of Tuesday, 2,245 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 911 cases are active, 1,325 have recovered and seven persons have died. Another two persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 141 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the new patients, 110 had recently returned to the state from various parts of the country and were in quarantine centres across districts, while 31 others were detected with the infection as a result of contact-tracing exercises.

The state health department has so far tested 1,59,567 samples out of which a total of 3,877 samples were tested Monday.