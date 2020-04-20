New Delhi: Eighty per cent of people with coronavirus in India are asymptomatic, or does not show symptoms of the infection. This is matter of worry, a senior scientist at the country’s top medical research body told a website.

Biggest worry for doctors

“Eighty per cent of the cases are asymptomatic. Our biggest worry is on their detection. There is no other way than contact-tracing,” said Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar who is a senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The red flag comes amid concerns that there may be many asymptomatic people who are yet to be detected. Over 17,000 positive coronavirus cases, including 543 deaths, have been reported from across India, said the Union Health Ministry, Monday.

It is difficult to detect asymptomatic cases and they can be diagnosed only after tracing the contacts of people who have been tested positive, the top scientist said. He was quick to add that testing everyone is almost impossible.“The peak (number of cases) will not be so high. In the second week of May, we will be in a position to evaluate it in a better way,” Dr Gangakhedkar said.

Change of testing strategy

The scientist was asked if there will be a change in the testing strategy to detect COVID-19 patients who do not show any symptoms. “What change can be made? There’s no scope for it. Wherever there is infection or in a hotspot, tests are being made for influenza-like illness (ILI). I’m not sure what further steps can be taken,” Dr Gangakhedkar said.

