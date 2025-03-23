Jerusalem: Hamas political leader Salah al-Bardaweel was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

The strike also claimed the life of Salah al-Bardaweel’s wife, reports The Times of Israel, quoting pro-Hamas media.

This strike was part of a broader Israeli military operation targeting Hamas strongholds across the Gaza Strip.

The offensive comes after the collapse of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, shattering the fragile truce that had been in place since January 19.

The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, justified the renewed military action, citing Hamas’s continued refusal to release hostages and its rejection of proposals mediated by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office emphasised that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had been directed to intensify strikes against Hamas, with the aim of dismantling the group as both a military force and a governing body in Gaza.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength. The operational plan was presented by the IDF over the weekend and approved by the political leadership,” the statement read.

The breakdown of truce talks was a key trigger for the escalation. Israel had sought to extend the first phase of a three-stage agreement, while Hamas insisted on progressing to the second phase, originally set to begin March 2, which included additional hostage exchanges.

During the initial phase, Hamas released 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, the group still holds approximately 59 hostages, prompting Israel to intensify its military campaign.

Netanyahu has remained firm in his stance that the war’s primary goal is the complete dismantling of Hamas. He has stated that the latest offensive is aimed at forcing Hamas to surrender the remaining hostages.

In addition to Salah al-Bardaweel, the Israeli airstrikes also targeted and killed other high-ranking Hamas officials, including Essam Addalees, head of Hamas’ de facto government, and internal security chief Mahmoud Abu Watfa.

IANS