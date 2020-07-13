Berhampur: Ganjam district has emerged as worst hotspot for COVID-19 infections in Odisha. This has happened due to the return of migrant workers belonging to the district from other states. However, one would be surprised to know that amid the ongoing crisis, the administration has managed to turn 81 per cent of the villages, coronavirus free zones in the district. This information was given Monday by District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

To give a clear picture of the green zone villages the district administration has uploaded a graphical representation at its official twitter account. Praising the Corona warriors Kulange tweeted “We salute our BDOs and their team. 81% of rural Ganjam is ‘Green’ due to tireless effort and teamwork at the block level. It’s improving since last week.”

We salute our BDOs & their team. 81% Rural Ganjam is Green Due to tireless efforts team work at block level. It’s improving since last week. @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha @PRDeptOdisha pic.twitter.com/vLPCCnfqBf — Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) July 13, 2020

There are 3,053 villages in the district. Out of those 2,482 villages or 81 per cent has been declared as “Green Zones’ while 571 villages are still under the ‘Red Zone’ tag. It should be stated here that a locality which has not reported a single COVID-19 case for 21 successive days is declared a ‘Green Zone’.

COVID19 status of all Villages of All Ganjam. Let's Strive to make it all Green. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/hJUqNmmItF — PD•DRDA•Ganjam (@DRDAGanjam) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the district reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Monday. With the fresh cases the total tally in the district went up to 4,147. The number of active cases in Ganjam district currently stands at 1,917 while 2,185 patients have so far recovered. The death toll currently stands at 45 in Ganjam district.

PNN