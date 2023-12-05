New Delhi: The number of medical colleges rose by 82 per cent in the country, and MBBS seats have increased by 112 per cent since 2014, the Rajya Sabha was told Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said the number of postgraduate medical seats rose by 127 per cent in the same period.

The number of medical colleges rose from 387 in 2014 to the current, the minister said. MBBS seats went up from 51,348 to 1,08,940 while PG seats surged from 31,185 to 70,674, in the same period, she said.

Additionally, the construction of 157 medical colleges have been approved, 108 of which are functional, under a centrally sponsored scheme for the ‘establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals’ with preference towards underserved areas and aspirational districts where there is no existing government or private medical college, Pawar said.

The construction of colleges have been approved in three phases and funding for it has been shared between the Centre and state governments – 90:10 for northeastern states and ‘special category’ states and 60:40 for the rest, she added.

As per the scheme’s guidelines, planning, execution, and commissioning of the projects is to be done by the state governments, the minister said.

Under the scheme, 27 medical colleges have been approved in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 13 are functional, she added.

