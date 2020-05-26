Bhubaneswar: Eighty-four people recovered from COVID-19 in Odisha Tuesday, the Health and Family Welfare department said.

With the recovery of 84 more people, the total number of COVID-19 recovered persons in the state was 733, it said.

Of the 84 recovered persons, 24 are from Ganjam, 18 from Jajpur, 11 from Balasore, 7 from Cuttack, 6 from Bhadrak, 5 from Kendrapara, 4 each from Khordha and Puri, 2 each from Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj, and 1 from Sundargarh.

As many as 99 people had recovered from COVID-19 Monday, the official said.

With the recovery of 84 patients, the number of active cases in the state has came down to 777 from 861. Seven persons, three each from Khurda and Ganjam and one from Cuttack district, have died of COVID-19.

