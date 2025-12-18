Bhubaneswar: A woman police inspector was arrested by vigilance officers on Thursday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a relative of an accused in Odisha’s Koraput district, an official statement said.

Sukma Hansdah, inspector in charge (IIC) of Dasmantpur police station, has been apprehended while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a relative of the accused to submit the case diary in the court in a case registered earlier in the police station, the vigilance department statement said.

The accused was lodged in judicial custody, and the court had called for the case diary.

To produce the case diary and enable bail, Hansdah, investigating officer of the case, demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the relative of the accused, who reported the matter to the vigilance authorities, an officer said.

The bribed money has been recovered from the possession of Hansda and seized, he said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at two locations linked to the police inspector to unearth any undisclosed assets, he said.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the Koraput vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act.