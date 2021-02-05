Malkangiri: Eighty five families belonging to 12 villages of Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district have been forced to leave their respective homes, due to threats issued by the Maoists. This shocking and painful development came to the fore Thursday.

Sources said that the families from villages in Panasput, Jodamba, Andarapali and Nakamamudi panchayats had been receiving death threats from the Maoists. Unable to take the risk anymore, the panicked families left their ancestral houses and properties two days back. The frightened villagers have taken refuge in an orchard near Rajulkonda village in the district.

Some residents of Rajulkonda village who have been carrying out farming activities in the orchard faced problems after it was occupied by the displaced families. The villagers of Rajulkonda informed in writing to Chitrakonda tehsildar T Padmanav about the incident.

“We were scared to live in our own villages and used to stay awake all night fearing attack from the Maoists. But finally we decided to leave village when we could not bear fear anymore,” said a family head.

In the mean while, Malkangiri district administration and local police have started discussions with the families for their rehabilitation and safe return to villages, Padmanav informed.

PNN