Tikiri/Rayagada: In a tragic fire mishap Thursday, two minor girls were charred to death at Lakarasi village of Talajagi panchayat under Kashipur police limits in Rayagada district. The two girls were just outside a thatched hut made for storing farm produces. It was made by the father of the deceased and caught fire and collapsed on the girls. Their parents had gone to fetch food when the tragedy happened, a villager stated.

The deceased were identified as Bidya (3) and Kumari (5). They are the daughters of Duryodhan Majhi.

According to sources, the two sisters were enjoying the warmth of the fire lit close to the hut due to the severe cold in the locality. Suddenly due to a sudden gush of wind, the hut caught fire and came down heavily on the two sisters.

Some local villagers working at nearby farmlands noticed the inferno. They rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Unfortunately, by that time, the girls had been charred to death, their father lamented.

On being informed, Kashipur IIC Arun Kumar Naik and Rayagada SDPO Tapan Narayan Rath immediately reached the village. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe.

PNN