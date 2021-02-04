Bhubaneswar: The primary and upper primary (UP) schools in Odisha are likely to reopen after Saraswati Puja i.e. 16 February, informed the S&ME Department Thursday.

The exact date has not been finalised yet and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is to take a final call in this matter. However, the department is planning to reopen the schools in the last week of February.

Classes will be held for four hours in a working day. Students of four classes will be allotted a particular time slot in a day to visit the school campuses in order to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols.

The school hours may be changed instead of regular schedule of 10.00am to 4.00pm. The classes may be held from 8.00am to 4.00pm and respective school teachers will take classes on a rotational basis.

An SOP is being prepared by the department for conducting physical classes across Odisha starting from Class I to Class VIII.

Notably, the high schools, higher secondary schools, degree colleges and Anganwadi centres have already reopened in the state.

PNN