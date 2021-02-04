Malkangiri: In a bizarre development, as many as eight children fell sick after eating poisonous Jatropha fruits Wednesday afternoon at an Anganwadi centre near Mansuguda village under Sindhrimal block in Malkangiri district.

Also read: Beheaded body of woman found on roadside in Bhubaneswar

Later in the evening, the eight children started vomiting and suffered from severe head reeling after returning to their respective homes. The children were immediately admitted to Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) by their parents.

Six among the sick children are girls and other two are boys.

All the children were in critical condition. Their parents did a great job by admitting them at the hospital in time. They responded to the treatment well and all of them are safe now,” said a doctor who has been treating the sick children at the DHH.

The eight children consumed Jatropha fruits which are found in the surrounding areas of the Anganwadi centre. Such an untoward incident occurred owing to the negligence of Anganwadi workers, parents of the sick children alleged.

On the other hand, the villagers have demanded stringent action against the Anganwadi workers for dereliction of duty.

PNN