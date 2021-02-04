Bhubaneswar: In an untoward incident Thursday, the headless body of an unidentified woman was found thrown near Dasapur village on Bharatpur-Chandaka road under Commissionerate Police limits in Bhubaneswar.

Some local villagers spotted the woman’s body in the morning. The villagers immediately informed Chandaka police. Some miscreants might have beheaded the woman before dumping her body on Bharatpur-Chandaka road here, the local villagers suspected.

Identity of the deceased woman has not been ascertained yet.

On being informed Chandaka police reached the spot on the outskirts of the capital city. Police have recovered the woman’s decapitated body and launched a probe in this connection, a police official said.

Chandaka police has been conducting an on-spot investigation with the help of a forensic team. The forensic team seized a knife and a pair of gloves from the crime site, a source said.

Police have cordoned off the area and an investigation is underway.

More details of the incident are still awaited.

PNN