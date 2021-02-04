Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been allocated a total of Rs 5,528 crore in the Union Budget for different railway projects for the FY 2021-22.

The state was allocated Rs 4,373 crore in the previous financial year, an official source of the Ministry said.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal informed Wednesday afternoon that the total budget allocation in 2021-22 is 560% more than the average of 2009-14 which was Rs 838 crore. The budgetary provision has been made for building world-class rail infrastructure in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal wrote, “Allocation of Railway Budget for Odisha for the year 2021-22, for building world-class rail infrastructure. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget.”

Notably, the Naveen Patnaik government had asked for Rs 7,200 crore to expedite different ongoing railways projects in Odisha.

Railway projects costing around Rs 61,949 crores and covering nearly 4,877km, coming fully or partly within the state are underway. The projects include conversion or doubling of 39 new lines or gauges.

PNN