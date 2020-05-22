Bhubaneswar: Eighty six new positive coronavirus cases were reported Friday in Odisha. It took the total tally of coronavirus infected patients to 1189. Among these, 393 persons have recovered and have been discharged from the various COVID-19 hospitals in the state. The current number of active coronavirus cases in Odisha now stands at 789.

Jajpur worst hit

Jajpur district reported the maximum number of positive cases with 46 new patients. Other districts from which positive COVID-19 cases emerged are Cuttack (11), Nayagarh (six), Ganjam (five), Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Khurda and Puri (three each), Bolangir (two) and Sundargarh (one).

So far seven persons have succumbed to the disease. However, no new deaths were reported Friday. Out of the 86 new cases, 80 were from various quarantine centres across the state. One case was reported from a ‘Containment Zone’.

PNN