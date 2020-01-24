Bhubaneswar: The death ratio of ailing infants and neonates at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, vis-à-vis the total number of admissions annually has been declining during the last four years.

However, on an average 868 kids die every year in this premier government medical college and hospital of western Odisha. Being a major tertiary care unit and referral center, VIMSAR is often flooded with critically ill kids.

In 2016, the total number of ailing kids admitted to the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital stood at 3,753. Of these, 856 kids (22.8 per cent) died during treatment in the hospital.

Three years down the line, the total admissions to the SNCU and NICU combined stood at 5,099 children, but the total number of deaths reported was 876 (17.2 per cent). Statistics provided by the hospital claims that while the number of ailing children is being admitted to VIMSAR is on the rise, the death ratio vis-à-vis total admissions have come down.

“The percentage decrease in infant deaths can be attributed to the availability of more ventilators and warmers in the pediatric wards. The doctors and staff are also undergoing skill training to keep themselves updated on the latest available technology,” Dr Jayashree Dora, VIMSAR Medical Superintendent, told Orissa POST.

She further said that the death percentage at SNCU was below 10 per cent and below 30 per cent at NICU – which is not alarming as per norms. “With the opening of better infrastructure at the medical college, the number of deaths is likely to go down further,” she said.

Besides, some officials at VIMSAR pointed out that the delay in supply of important life-supporting equipment at the pediatric ward is responsible for the loss of around 900 lives every year.

“The inflow of patients at SNCU is very high at VIMSAR. We suffer from lack of ample warmers. Sometimes two kids share the same warmer. There is a lack of adequate warmers at our pediatric wards. A proposal for a centralised oxygen plant is still hanging in balance. If these things are fixed, more lives can be saved,” a doctor from the VIMSAR said, requesting anonymity.