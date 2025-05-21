Chhatrapur: A recent health survey conducted by Munisipentha community health centre (CHC) under Chhatrapur block in Ganjam district has thrown up some startling revelations about the prevalence of anaemia in 894 unmarried youths.

According to report, the survey aimed at assessing anaemia prevalence among the unmarried youths to reduce complications during childbirth and lower infant mortality rates has revealed that 894 unmarried young men and women are suffering from the blood-related disorder.

Swadhin Rath, in charge of the CHC, emphasised that if either partner in a marriage is anaemic, it could have adverse effects on their children. The minimum haemoglobin level is 13.5 gram per deciliter for men and 11.5 for women.

Haemoglobin levels below these thresholds may lead to serious complications during pregnancy and can affect the newborn’s health. About 15 per cent of women in the surveyed population were found to have symptoms of anaemia. The survey, covering 16 subhealth centres in the block, found 894 unmarried men and women to be afflicted with anaemia.

A breakup of these cases revealed 95 cases in Badamadhapur, 60 in Bhikaripalli, 50 in Bipulingi, 88 in Baulagaon, 95 in Chamakhandi, 39 in Chikalkhandi, 53 in Gobindpur, 66 in Kalipalli, 55 in Kanamana, 27 in Karatali, 103 in KTNPur, 68 in Nandapandapalli, 54 in Narasinghpur, 107 in Podapadar, 83 in Sundarpur and 61 in Tanganapalli sub-health centres. The affected individuals have been given colour-coded health cards.

Women have received pink health cards, while it is sky blue for their male counterparts. These health cards document the anaemia status of the afflicted unmarried men and women.

Necessary medications have also been provided to them based on these records. Rath said that ANMs, ASHA workers, other health staffers, and doctors are actively raising awareness among the youths on how anaemia eradication efforts can be effective. Follow-up testing will be conducted, and further action will be based on those results.

PNN