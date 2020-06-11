Lucknow: Nine employees in the UP Chief Minister’s helpline office have tested positive for coronavirus in the reports that came Wednesday night.

The office, which is located in Gomti Nagar, has around 700 persons working in it.

The government spokesman said that those working in the helpline office had no contact with the Chief Minister’s office and secretariat.

“The helpline office has been outsourced and works like any other call centre. Those who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated,” he said.

Health officials said that contact tracing would be initiated on Thursday and pool testing would also be done on the other employees.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old inspector died of coronavirus in Meerut Wednesday.

The police station where he was posted has been sealed and SSP Ajay Sahni said that five other policemen have been quarantined.

IANS