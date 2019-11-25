Banda/Lucknow: Nine people were killed while 15 more were injured in a collision Monday afternoon between a UP Roadways bus and a truck in the Tindwari police station area close to Banda, police said.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths in the accident and the UPSRTC announced an ex- gratia of Rs 5,00,000 for the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 2.50,000 for those who sustained serious injuries.

The accident took place near the Saimiri turn, SP (Banda) Ganesh Prasad Saha said.

Altogether there were 50 passengers in the bus which was on its way to Fatehpur from Banda, the SP said. He added that the identity of the victims was being established. Senior officials, including the District Magistrate, have rushed to the scene of the accident.

An official spokesman in Lucknow said the chief minister has directed all officials concerned to make arrangements for treatment of those injured in the accident. The UPSRTC has also announced that it will bear the expenditure of treatment of the injured.

UPSRTC MD Raj Shekhar and a technical team have rushed to the site for preliminary assessment, an official spokesman said. The MD has asked for a report on preliminary reasons and a sequence of events leading to the accident, he added.

PTI