Bhubaneswar: Cracking whip on corrupt and inefficient officials, the state government Friday gave compulsorily retirement to nine officials with immediate effect.

Of the nine officials, seven have been terminated on corruption charges while two others have been removed for their inefficiency in delivering services. With this, a total of 113 government servants have so far been given compulsory retirement in the state.

Sources said two mines department officials, one forest official and one assistant engineer of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) were asked to retire Friday.

Five officials were given compulsory retirement a few days ago, official sources said.

The tainted officials included mines deputy director Madan Mohan Biswal, mining officer Ramesh Chandra Mahalik, forest range officer Prashant Kumar Nayak, PHEO assistant engineer Narayan Pradhan, ACF Laxman Kumar Pradhan, forest range officer Bharat Kumar Ghadei, Labour officer Pradeep Kumar Bhoi, joint labour commissioner Sarat Kumar Choudhury and divisional labour commissioner Namita Das.

