Nabarangpur: Meet 90-year old Muna Madhab of Gadaba Katara village under Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district, who converted four acres of barren land into a piece of fertile land.

Sources said, he completed this task within four years. In such an advanced age, Madhab has set an example for co-villagers by doing it himself, reports said.

Madhab stays in a thatched house all alone as his wife passed away 20 years back. Initially, he was into cow trading and later on, switched to farming. He leads a hand to mouth life.

Although pushing 90, Madhab has not lost zeal to work. Four acres of barren land which he turned into cultivable land was not his own. Working from dawn to dusk, he could have this rare achievement and earned accolades from all sections of society.

Madhab lives without food for a couple of days. He gets only 10 kg of rice for belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and Rs 700 as old age pension which is not enough for him, villagers said.

He has not yet been enlisted under Awas Yojana of the government. The district administration should provide him a pucca house, villagers said. Such a dedicated person is certainly an asset for society, villagers added.