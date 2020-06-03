Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that 91 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 91 patients, 22 are from Deogarh, 16 from Puri, 15 from Nayagarh, 9 from Bolangir, 5 each from Angul and Balasore, three each from Bhadrak and Sundargarh, two each from Cuttack, Ganjam, Khurda, Kalahandi and Bargarh.

1 each from Dhenkanal, Gajapati & Jajpur The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1416 — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 3, 2020

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 1,416.

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 2,388 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 963 cases are active, 1,416 have recovered and seven persons have died. Another two persons died of co-morbidities while undergoing COVID-19 treatment.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 143 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day. Of the fresh cases, 132 were detected among those lodged at quarantine centres, while the other 11 were found during contact tracing.

The state health department has so far tested 1,62,891 samples out of which a total of 3,324 samples were tested Tuesday.