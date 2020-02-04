Jeypore: Now, CCTV cameras will aid the police department to curb crimes in Jeypore city of Koraput district. The police department has identified several strategic places to install about 92 CCTV cameras, which will be controlled directly by the office of inspector general of police, under Jeypore range.

The cops have already installed 85 cameras at important squares and crowded places. Sources said that the area sees small-scale crimes mainly near important squares, railway station road and bus stops.

Crimes like pick pocketing, chain or purse snatching, and also luggage theft are prevalent in the station, bus stand areas and various streets of the city. However, the growing menace of cannabis abuse has been giving the cops sleepless nights.

Police hoped that the camera vigilance will help to identify these criminal activities. This will also help to identify people who break traffic rules and also park vehicles at wrong places.

PNN