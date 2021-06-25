Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced Friday the results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examinations-2021 and said that 97.98 per cent of the students have passed without appearing for the Class X board examinations. The Class X examinations was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash declared the results at the BSE office in Cuttack.

A total of 5,62,010 students (boys- 2,80,352 and Girls- 2,81,658) have passed the examinations out of the 5,74,125 examinees. However, a total 7,703 students failed to get pass marks, the minister informed. Among those failed 4,412 candidates were absent and marks of 2,256 others were withheld by their respective schools.

A total of 2,656 students cleared the board exam with Grade A1 marks, 22,131 students with Grade A2 marks, 52,299 students with Grade B1 and 94,475 students cleared the exam with Grade B2 this year. The number of students who scored above 60% marks is 1,71,561.

This year, a total of 5,945 schools have 100% pass percentage. None of the schools registered zero per cent pass percentage.

BSE officials had earlier informed that students who are not satisfied with the results declared may apply for re-examination in physical mode. The process to appear for physical examinations will start July 5 when the students can fill up the forms, informed the minister.

As far as the Madhyama examinees are concerned a total of 4,622 have passed the examinations out of the 4,713 students registered with the board. The pass percentage of students stands at 98.07, an official said.

PNN