Cuttack: The Orissa High Court (OHC) granted conditional bail Friday to tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son Akash, in connection with an alleged fraud by the latter on the pretext of providing jobs to unemployed youths in a leading automobile company. Akash however, will still remain in judicial custody as he is yet to secure bail in several other cases which are pending against him, a source said.

It is pertinent to mention here that, an FIR against Akash pertaining to the massive job fraud was registered at Baidyanathpur police station in Ganjam district.

Also read: Body of missing minor boy found in pond in Mayurbhanj district

The High Court had previously also granted bail to Akash and his father in connection with a cheating case registered at Kharvel Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar. Allegedly, the father and son had duped a Bhubaneswar-based travel agency of Rs 65 lakh.

Both, the father and son, were arrested by a team of Vigilance officials November 27, 2020 on charges of acquiring and possessing disproportionate assets to a tune of Rs 9.35 crore. The duo was also booked for two more cheating cases.

PNN