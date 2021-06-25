Bahalda: The body of a five-year-old boy was recovered Friday from a pond near Pithakhutuni village under Bahalda block in Mayurbhanj district. The minor had gone missing since Wednesday night.

A resident of Pithakhutuni village named Rajendra Kisku was sleeping at his home along with wife Gumi, their three daughters Sumitra (12), Sumati (8) Damayanti (5) and the minor son, a source informed.

At around 3.00am at night Gumi woke up and suddenly noticed that the toddler was missing. The worried family members alerted their neighbours and started searching for the child at all possible locations. However, they failed to find the kid.

Later the family lodged an FIR with local police. A team comprising Bahalda IIC Jogendra Kumar Mallick and sub-inspector Sadananda Nayak along with forensic experts reached the spot. They recovered the minor’s body from the pond and sent it to Bahalda sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe to find out the cause of death. Past enmity seems to be the reason behind the tragic incident, an official of Bahalda police station said.

PNN