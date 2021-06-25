Sundargarh: Relatives and friends of a critical patient were forced to carry the latter Friday on a cot up to a distance of nearly two kilometres, in the absence of adequate road connectivity at Kumudaphala village under Balishankara block in Sundargarh. The man turned critical after consuming poison in an attempt to die by suicide.

The man’s family members had to immediately transfer him to a hospital to save his life. So they dialed the 108 helpline number for an ambulance. However, the vehicle could not reach Kumudaphala as it had to cross a creek on its way to the village, a local man said.

The ambulance driver was forced to park his vehicle on the road nearly two kilometres away from the patient’s village. With assistance of the driver and a few villagers, the man was carried on a cot to the vehicle.

“The vehicle failed the reach the village in absence of road. So, I had to visit the place and carry the patient on a makeshift cot to the ambulance with the help of others. Then, I took the patient to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the ambulance driver stated.

PNN