Sonepur: In a major crackdown Friday, the Tarava police intercepted a vehicle and seized a huge quantity of cannabis and also arrested a person, an official informed. However, others who were in the vehicle managed to give the slip to the police. The arrested person has been identified as Dalbir Singh of Firozpur district in Punjab. He was driving the vehicle.

Getting prior confirmed information about the illegal transportation of cannabis, police intercepted the vehicle with the contraband item. While searching the vehicle, police detected nearly 1.80 quintal of ganja in packets, informed an official.

“Efforts are on to nab the other absconding culprits,” a senior official of the Tarava police station said.

PNN