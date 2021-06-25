Bhanjanagar: The body of a woman junior engineer (JE) was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented house here in Ganjam district Thursday afternoon. The deceased was found hanging from the ceiling. Personnel of Bhanjanagar police broke open the locked room at Landei Sahi of Unit-III and brought down the body of the deceased in presence of magistrate Bikash Bhoi.

The 34-year-old deceased has been identified as J Anita. She had been working as an estimator in the Rural Development department. The woman hailed from Berhampur.

Anita’s mobile phone was switched off since Wednesday. Her neighbours also found her door locked from inside for the last few days. One of them informed her family members after which they arrived in Bhanjanagar. When they tried to open the door, they found foul odour coming from the room. So they informed Bhanjanagar police station, Anita’s father J Subbarao said.

Police on arrival broke open the door and found the woman’s decomposed body hanging from ceiling. It was clear that she had been dead for a substantial period of time.

The exact cause of Anita’s death is yet to be ascertained. A detailed investigation is on to find out the exact cause of Anita’s death. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of unnatural death (Case No. 21/2021) has been registered, Bhanjanagar police station in-charge Sudipta Sahu said.

PNN