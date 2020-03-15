Geneva: At least 9,751 new coronavirus cases were reported outside China in the past 24 hours, bringing the global number of infections to 142,539, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Outside China, 61,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Saturday morning, among which 2,199 patients died, an increase of 424 deaths compared to the previous day, Xinhua news agency quoted the WHO as saying.

An additional 13 countries and regions have reported confirmed cases, increasing the number of affected countries and regions globally to 135.

In Europe, the epicentre of the global COVID-19 pandemic, more than 36,000 cases were reported by over 50 countries and regions as of Saturday morning.

The most affected European countries with over 1,000 cases each — Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Switzerland — have seen nearly 30,000 infections in total as of Saturday morning.

Besides, the report showed 77 countries and regions outside China have seen local transmission of COVID-19.

