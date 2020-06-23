Dhenkanal, June 22: The Kalinga Cooperative Spinning Mill in Govindpur area under Sadar block of Dhenkanal district, which was once the bread and butter for hundreds of weavers across the district, has remained shut for the past 18 years.

A local outfit, Dhenkanal Sachetan Nagarik Forum, has demanded restoration of the weavers’ cooperative spinning mill saying the mill suffered mismanagement and eventually got closed. The mill now needs urgent revival for the sake of the livelihood of so many weavers, said the forum.

The forum submitted a memorandum Monday to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, through the local MP seeking a restoration of the co-operative mill.

The cotton mill was setup in 1979 on an area of 52 acres. Hundreds of weavers from nearby areas had been depending upon it. The mill was functional till the year 1992 but as its fiscal standing deteriorated, it ultimately closed down in 2002.

Most of the plant’s machineries have run down over time due to the lack of adequate maintenance.

“Revival of the cotton spinning mill would help employ hundreds of skilled, semiskilled and unskilled workers in Dhenkanal district and will benefit the people,” forum president Pradyumna Rath said.

PNN