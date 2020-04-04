Mobile phones are an essential commodity in everyone’s lives as they help us stay connected with our close ones.

But you will be surprised to know that there is a city in the world where mobiles, TVs and radios are banned. No one can use these things and if someone is found doing so, they can be arrested and sent to jail.

The city is named Green Bank, which falls in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, USA. It has a population of around 150 and no one can use mobile, TV or radio.

The city is also famous because it has the world’s largest steerable radio telescope, known as the ‘Green Bank Telescope’. This telescope is transportable, that is, it can be carried from one place to another.

The Green Bank Telescope is 485 feet long and weighs 7,600 metric tons. The dish placed on top of it is so big that it can contain a whole football field. The area where this telescope is located is the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory established in the year 1958. Here radio waves coming from space are studied. There are many telescopes in this area that are capable of detecting gravitational waves and black holes.

It is said that this telescope is capable of capturing signals 13 billion light years away in space. It is quite sensitive when it comes to radio waves. This is the reason why there is a ban on things in this area ranging from mobile phones to TVs, radios, iPads, wireless headphones, remote control toys, cordless phones and microwave ovens, because the presence of these devices can hinder the telescope’s radio signal tracking abilities.